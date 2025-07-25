QuotesSections
Currencies / ROG
Back to US Stock Market

ROG: Rogers Corporation

82.12 USD 0.46 (0.56%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROG exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.79 and at a high of 82.50.

Follow Rogers Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ROG News

Daily Range
80.79 82.50
Year Range
51.43 114.05
Previous Close
81.66
Open
81.65
Bid
82.12
Ask
82.42
Low
80.79
High
82.50
Volume
161
Daily Change
0.56%
Month Change
7.14%
6 Months Change
21.48%
Year Change
-27.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%