Currencies / ROG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ROG: Rogers Corporation
82.12 USD 0.46 (0.56%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ROG exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.79 and at a high of 82.50.
Follow Rogers Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROG News
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Novartis stock to Sell on growth concerns
- Weight-loss drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk cuts 9000 jobs — and its profit forecast
- Exclusive-Starboard built big stake in BILL Holdings, may run board fight
- Oppenheimer maintains Olema stock rating, sees Pfizer deal as strategic
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- Genentech breaks ground on $700 million manufacturing site in North Carolina
- Factbox-The race to launch first weight-loss pill
- World Economic Forum names BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Roche’s Andre Hoffmann as interim co-chairs
- Rothschild bullish on Regeneron as pipeline strength outweighs Eylea decline
- Zealand Pharma posts DKK9.1 bln revenue on Roche deal, holds DKK17 bln cash
- China pharma firms turn to local reagent suppliers to cut costs and delivery times
- Morgan Stanley lifts Novartis, cuts Roche on diverging growth outlooks
- Swiss investors return from a holiday to face the Trump tariff music.
- European shares tick higher after Friday selloff; Swiss stocks slump
- Rogers (ROG) Q2 Revenue Beats by 2%
- Rogers Corporation (ROG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rogers Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ROG)
- Earnings call transcript: Rogers Corp. Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock dips
- Rogers Corp. (ROG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Rogers Q2 2025 slides: Sequential growth amid EV market challenges
- Rogers earnings missed by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- EU-US trade deal could add up to $19 billion in pharma industry costs, analysts say
- Sarepta stock falls after Elevidys fails to get backing by EU regulators
Daily Range
80.79 82.50
Year Range
51.43 114.05
- Previous Close
- 81.66
- Open
- 81.65
- Bid
- 82.12
- Ask
- 82.42
- Low
- 80.79
- High
- 82.50
- Volume
- 161
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 7.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.48%
- Year Change
- -27.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%