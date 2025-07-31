货币 / ROG
ROG: Rogers Corporation
80.80 USD 1.32 (1.61%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ROG汇率已更改-1.61%。当日，交易品种以低点80.80和高点82.66进行交易。
关注Rogers Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ROG新闻
- AstraZeneca says Fasenra misses main goal in COPD trial
- 诺和诺德：新一代减肥药Cagrilintide三期试验结果积极
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Novartis stock to Sell on growth concerns
- Weight-loss drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk cuts 9000 jobs — and its profit forecast
- Exclusive-Starboard built big stake in BILL Holdings, may run board fight
- Oppenheimer maintains Olema stock rating, sees Pfizer deal as strategic
- Genentech breaks ground on $700 million manufacturing site in North Carolina
- Factbox-The race to launch first weight-loss pill
- World Economic Forum names BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Roche’s Andre Hoffmann as interim co-chairs
- Rothschild bullish on Regeneron as pipeline strength outweighs Eylea decline
- Zealand Pharma posts DKK9.1 bln revenue on Roche deal, holds DKK17 bln cash
- China pharma firms turn to local reagent suppliers to cut costs and delivery times
- Morgan Stanley lifts Novartis, cuts Roche on diverging growth outlooks
- Swiss investors return from a holiday to face the Trump tariff music.
- European shares tick higher after Friday selloff; Swiss stocks slump
- Rogers (ROG) Q2 Revenue Beats by 2%
- Rogers Corporation (ROG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rogers Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ROG)
- Earnings call transcript: Rogers Corp. Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock dips
- Rogers Corp. (ROG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Rogers Q2 2025 slides: Sequential growth amid EV market challenges
- Rogers earnings missed by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
日范围
80.80 82.66
年范围
51.43 114.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 82.12
- 开盘价
- 81.81
- 卖价
- 80.80
- 买价
- 81.10
- 最低价
- 80.80
- 最高价
- 82.66
- 交易量
- 42
- 日变化
- -1.61%
- 月变化
- 5.41%
- 6个月变化
- 19.53%
- 年变化
- -28.38%
