通貨 / ROBO
ROBO: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat
66.03 USD 0.97 (1.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ROBOの今日の為替レートは、-1.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.91の安値と66.88の高値で取引されました。
Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automatダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROBO News
1日のレンジ
65.91 66.88
1年のレンジ
43.21 67.53
- 以前の終値
- 67.00
- 始値
- 66.88
- 買値
- 66.03
- 買値
- 66.33
- 安値
- 65.91
- 高値
- 66.88
- 出来高
- 77
- 1日の変化
- -1.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.71%
- 1年の変化
- 15.64%
25 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 3.3%
- 前
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 1.6%
- 前
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 6.8%
- 前
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -0.5%
- 前
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.6%
- 前
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- $42.847 B
- 前
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.1%
- 前
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 208 K
- 前
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 1.913 M
- 前
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.925%