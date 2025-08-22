Währungen / ROBO
ROBO: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat
66.03 USD 0.97 (1.45%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ROBO hat sich für heute um -1.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 66.88 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
65.91 66.88
Jahresspanne
43.21 67.53
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 67.00
- Eröffnung
- 66.88
- Bid
- 66.03
- Ask
- 66.33
- Tief
- 65.91
- Hoch
- 66.88
- Volumen
- 77
- Tagesänderung
- -1.45%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.89%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.71%
- Jahresänderung
- 15.64%
25 September, Donnerstag
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 3.3%
- Vorh
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 1.6%
- Vorh
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 6.8%
- Vorh
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- -0.5%
- Vorh
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 0.6%
- Vorh
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- $42.847 B
- Vorh
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 0.1%
- Vorh
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 208 K
- Vorh
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 1.913 M
- Vorh
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
14:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 3.925%