ROBO: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat

66.03 USD 0.97 (1.45%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ROBO hat sich für heute um -1.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 66.88 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
65.91 66.88
Jahresspanne
43.21 67.53
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
67.00
Eröffnung
66.88
Bid
66.03
Ask
66.33
Tief
65.91
Hoch
66.88
Volumen
77
Tagesänderung
-1.45%
Monatsänderung
5.89%
6-Monatsänderung
28.71%
Jahresänderung
15.64%
25 September, Donnerstag
12:30
USD
Bruttoinlandsprodukt q/q
Akt
Erw
3.3%
Vorh
3.3%
12:30
USD
Reale PCE q/q
Akt
Erw
1.6%
Vorh
1.6%
12:30
USD
BIP Umsatz q/q
Akt
Erw
6.8%
Vorh
6.8%
12:30
USD
Auftragseingänge für langlebige Güter m/m
Akt
Erw
-0.5%
Vorh
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Kern, Auftragseingänge langlebiger Güter m/m
Akt
Erw
0.6%
Vorh
1.1%
12:30
USD
Warenhandelsbilanz
Akt
Erw
$​42.847 B
Vorh
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Lagerbestände der Einzelhändler m/m
Akt
Erw
0.1%
Vorh
0.2%
12:30
USD
Lagerbestände der Einzelhändler exkl. Autos m/m
Akt
Erw
Vorh
0.1%
12:30
USD
Erstanträge auf Arbeitslosenhilfe
Akt
Erw
208 K
Vorh
231 K
12:30
USD
Folgeanträge auf Arbeitslosenhilfe
Akt
Erw
1.913 M
Vorh
1.920 M
13:00
USD
FOMC Mitglied Williams spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
17:00
USD
Rede des Vizevorsitzenden für Aufsicht der Fed, Barr
Akt
Erw
Vorh
17:00
USD
7-jährige Schatzanweisung Auktion
Akt
Erw
Vorh
3.925%