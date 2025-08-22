Valute / ROBO
ROBO: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat
66.29 USD 0.71 (1.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ROBO ha avuto una variazione del -1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.26 e ad un massimo di 66.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ROBO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.26 66.88
Intervallo Annuale
43.21 67.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.00
- Apertura
- 66.88
- Bid
- 66.29
- Ask
- 66.59
- Minimo
- 66.26
- Massimo
- 66.88
- Volume
- 19
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.09%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%