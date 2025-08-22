Divisas / ROBO
ROBO: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat
66.03 USD 0.97 (1.45%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ROBO de hoy ha cambiado un -1.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.88.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ROBO News
Rango diario
65.91 66.88
Rango anual
43.21 67.53
- Cierres anteriores
- 67.00
- Open
- 66.88
- Bid
- 66.03
- Ask
- 66.33
- Low
- 65.91
- High
- 66.88
- Volumen
- 77
- Cambio diario
- -1.45%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.89%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 28.71%
- Cambio anual
- 15.64%
