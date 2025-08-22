货币 / ROBO
ROBO: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat
66.03 USD 0.97 (1.45%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ROBO汇率已更改-1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点65.91和高点66.88进行交易。
关注Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ROBO新闻
ROBO on the Community Forum
日范围
65.91 66.88
年范围
43.21 67.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 67.00
- 开盘价
- 66.88
- 卖价
- 66.03
- 买价
- 66.33
- 最低价
- 65.91
- 最高价
- 66.88
- 交易量
- 77
- 日变化
- -1.45%
- 月变化
- 5.89%
- 6个月变化
- 28.71%
- 年变化
- 15.64%
