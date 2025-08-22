QuotesSections
ROBO
ROBO: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automat

66.29 USD 0.71 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROBO exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.26 and at a high of 66.88.

Daily Range
66.26 66.88
Year Range
43.21 67.53
Previous Close
67.00
Open
66.88
Bid
66.29
Ask
66.59
Low
66.26
High
66.88
Volume
19
Daily Change
-1.06%
Month Change
6.30%
6 Months Change
29.22%
Year Change
16.09%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%