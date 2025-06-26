クォートセクション
RCI: Rogers Communication Inc

35.84 USD 0.85 (2.43%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RCIの今日の為替レートは、2.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.86の安値と35.86の高値で取引されました。

Rogers Communication Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

RCI News

よくあるご質問

RCI株の現在の価格は？

Rogers Communication Incの株価は本日35.84です。34.86 - 35.86内で取引され、前日の終値は34.99、取引量は2872に達しました。RCIのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Rogers Communication Incの株は配当を出しますか？

Rogers Communication Incの現在の価格は35.84です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は-1.57%やUSDにも注目します。RCIの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

RCI株を買う方法は？

Rogers Communication Incの株は現在35.84で購入可能です。注文は通常35.84または36.14付近で行われ、2872や2.34%が市場の動きを示します。RCIの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

RCI株に投資する方法は？

Rogers Communication Incへの投資では、年間の値幅23.18 - 37.42と現在の35.84を考慮します。注文は多くの場合35.84や36.14で行われる前に、4.10%や37.69%と比較されます。RCIの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INCの株の最高値は？

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INCの過去1年の最高値は37.42でした。23.18 - 37.42内で株価は大きく変動し、34.99と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Rogers Communication Incのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INCの株の最低値は？

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC(RCI)の年間最安値は23.18でした。現在の35.84や23.18 - 37.42と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。RCIの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

RCIの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Rogers Communication Incは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、34.99、-1.57%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
34.86 35.86
1年のレンジ
23.18 37.42
以前の終値
34.99
始値
35.02
買値
35.84
買値
36.14
安値
34.86
高値
35.86
出来高
2.872 K
1日の変化
2.43%
1ヶ月の変化
4.10%
6ヶ月の変化
37.69%
1年の変化
-1.57%
