RCI: Rogers Communication Inc

35.84 USD 0.85 (2.43%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日RCI汇率已更改2.43%。当日，交易品种以低点34.86和高点35.86进行交易。

关注Rogers Communication Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

RCI新闻

常见问题解答

RCI股票今天的价格是多少？

Rogers Communication Inc股票今天的定价为35.84。它在34.86 - 35.86范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为34.99，交易量达到2872。RCI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Rogers Communication Inc股票是否支付股息？

Rogers Communication Inc目前的价值为35.84。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.57%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RCI走势。

如何购买RCI股票？

您可以以35.84的当前价格购买Rogers Communication Inc股票。订单通常设置在35.84或36.14附近，而2872和2.34%显示市场活动。立即关注RCI的实时图表更新。

如何投资RCI股票？

投资Rogers Communication Inc需要考虑年度范围23.18 - 37.42和当前价格35.84。许多人在以35.84或36.14下订单之前，会比较4.10%和。实时查看RCI价格图表，了解每日变化。

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC的最高价格是37.42。在23.18 - 37.42内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Rogers Communication Inc的绩效。

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC股票的最低价格是多少？

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC（RCI）的最低价格为23.18。将其与当前的35.84和23.18 - 37.42进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RCI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

RCI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Rogers Communication Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、34.99和-1.57%中可见。

日范围
34.86 35.86
年范围
23.18 37.42
前一天收盘价
34.99
开盘价
35.02
卖价
35.84
买价
36.14
最低价
34.86
最高价
35.86
交易量
2.872 K
日变化
2.43%
月变化
4.10%
6个月变化
37.69%
年变化
-1.57%
