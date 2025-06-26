RCI: Rogers Communication Inc
今日RCI汇率已更改2.43%。当日，交易品种以低点34.86和高点35.86进行交易。
关注Rogers Communication Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RCI新闻
- Canadian Telco Turnaround: Drivers For A Potential Recovery
- Rogers Communication (RCI) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Rogers to sell nine business data centres to InfraRed Capital Partners
- TELUS Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up on Solid Health Unit
- Lumen's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Rogers Communications: Still Faces ARPU Pressure, But Valuation Suggests More Upside
- Rogers Communications Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Rogers Communications Q2 Earnings - Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)
- Qorvo Set to Report Q1 Results: Will Revenue Decline Impact Earnings?
- Rogers Communications Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RCI)
- Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Rogers Q2 2025 presentation: Service revenue up 2%, free cash flow surges 39%
- Rogers Communications tops Q2 expectations, raises revenue outlook
- Rogers Communications earnings beat by $0.33, revenue topped estimates
- Rogers Communications declares 50 cents per share quarterly dividend
- Ahead of Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Rogers Communications: A Look At The High-Yield Bonds (TSX:RCI.B:CA)
- TMUS Set to Report Q2 Results: Will Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?
- Barclays favors Rogers in struggling Canadian telecom sector
- Rogers Communication (RCI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Rogers acquires BCE’s stake in MLSE for C$4.7 billion
- Rogers Communications stock price target raised to C$57 by BMO Capital
- Rogers Communications 2Q25 Investment Community Teleconference July 23, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET
常见问题解答
RCI股票今天的价格是多少？
Rogers Communication Inc股票今天的定价为35.84。它在34.86 - 35.86范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为34.99，交易量达到2872。RCI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Rogers Communication Inc股票是否支付股息？
Rogers Communication Inc目前的价值为35.84。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.57%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RCI走势。
如何购买RCI股票？
您可以以35.84的当前价格购买Rogers Communication Inc股票。订单通常设置在35.84或36.14附近，而2872和2.34%显示市场活动。立即关注RCI的实时图表更新。
如何投资RCI股票？
投资Rogers Communication Inc需要考虑年度范围23.18 - 37.42和当前价格35.84。许多人在以35.84或36.14下订单之前，会比较4.10%和。实时查看RCI价格图表，了解每日变化。
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC的最高价格是37.42。在23.18 - 37.42内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Rogers Communication Inc的绩效。
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC股票的最低价格是多少？
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC（RCI）的最低价格为23.18。将其与当前的35.84和23.18 - 37.42进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RCI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
RCI股票是什么时候拆分的？
Rogers Communication Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、34.99和-1.57%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.99
- 开盘价
- 35.02
- 卖价
- 35.84
- 买价
- 36.14
- 最低价
- 34.86
- 最高价
- 35.86
- 交易量
- 2.872 K
- 日变化
- 2.43%
- 月变化
- 4.10%
- 6个月变化
- 37.69%
- 年变化
- -1.57%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $33.988 B
- 前值
- $-78.311 B
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- $280.464 B
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- $358.775 B
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 3.576%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.485%
- 实际值
- $0.36 B
- 预测值
- $11.24 B
- 前值
- $18.05 B