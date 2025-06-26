- Overview
RCI: Rogers Communication Inc
RCI exchange rate has changed by 2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.86 and at a high of 35.86.
Follow Rogers Communication Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RCI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RCI stock price today?
Rogers Communication Inc stock is priced at 35.84 today. It trades within 34.86 - 35.86, yesterday's close was 34.99, and trading volume reached 2872. The live price chart of RCI shows these updates.
Does Rogers Communication Inc stock pay dividends?
Rogers Communication Inc is currently valued at 35.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.57% and USD. View the chart live to track RCI movements.
How to buy RCI stock?
You can buy Rogers Communication Inc shares at the current price of 35.84. Orders are usually placed near 35.84 or 36.14, while 2872 and 2.34% show market activity. Follow RCI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RCI stock?
Investing in Rogers Communication Inc involves considering the yearly range 23.18 - 37.42 and current price 35.84. Many compare 4.10% and 37.69% before placing orders at 35.84 or 36.14. Explore the RCI price chart live with daily changes.
What are ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC in the past year was 37.42. Within 23.18 - 37.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rogers Communication Inc performance using the live chart.
What are ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC (RCI) over the year was 23.18. Comparing it with the current 35.84 and 23.18 - 37.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RCI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RCI stock split?
Rogers Communication Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.99, and -1.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.99
- Open
- 35.02
- Bid
- 35.84
- Ask
- 36.14
- Low
- 34.86
- High
- 35.86
- Volume
- 2.872 K
- Daily Change
- 2.43%
- Month Change
- 4.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.69%
- Year Change
- -1.57%
