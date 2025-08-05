通貨 / PTLO
PTLO: Portillo's Inc - Class A
6.35 USD 0.13 (2.09%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PTLOの今日の為替レートは、2.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.14の安値と6.38の高値で取引されました。
Portillo's Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PTLO News
- Portillo's: Hot Dogs, High Hopes, And A Strategic Reset (NASDAQ:PTLO)
- Q3に爆発する可能性のあるトップ3の消費者株
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Explode In Q3 - Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- ジェフリーズ、ポーティロの目標株価を12ドルから10ドルに引き下げ、買い推奨を維持
- Jefferies lowers Portillo’s stock price target to $10 from $12, maintains Buy rating
- ポーティローズ、パイパー・サンドラー会議で課題に対する戦略的リセットを発表
- Portillo’s at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Reset Amid Challenges
- Portillo’s stock remains a Buy at BofA as growth slows to improve FCF
- William Blair reiterates Outperform rating on Portillo’s stock
- Stephens maintains Equal Weight on Portillo’s stock amid strategic reset
- Portillo’s stock falls after cutting 2025 outlook on industry headwinds
- Portillo’s appoints Denise Lauer as chief marketing officer
- Portillo’s appoints Denise Lauer as new chief marketing officer
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- Portillo's: Insiders Are Eating Their Own Cooking -- Is It Time To Buy The Dip? (NASDAQ:PTLO)
- Can $1,000 in Portillo's Stock Turn Into $5,000 by 2030?
- Restaurant Stocks Slip After CAVA's Sales Growth Falls Short of Forecasts
- UBS lowers Portillo’s stock price target to $9 on weaker new store sales
- Earnings call transcript: Portillo’s Q2 2025 results miss forecasts, stock drops
- Portillo’s earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Portillo’s Q2 2025 slides reveal slowing growth amid aggressive expansion plans
- Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Portillo’s shares tumble as revenue growth forecast slashed
1日のレンジ
6.14 6.38
1年のレンジ
6.00 15.77
- 以前の終値
- 6.22
- 始値
- 6.31
- 買値
- 6.35
- 買値
- 6.65
- 安値
- 6.14
- 高値
- 6.38
- 出来高
- 3.856 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -46.77%
- 1年の変化
- -52.58%
