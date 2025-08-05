クォートセクション
通貨 / PTLO
PTLO: Portillo's Inc - Class A

6.35 USD 0.13 (2.09%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PTLOの今日の為替レートは、2.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.14の安値と6.38の高値で取引されました。

Portillo's Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.14 6.38
1年のレンジ
6.00 15.77
以前の終値
6.22
始値
6.31
買値
6.35
買値
6.65
安値
6.14
高値
6.38
出来高
3.856 K
1日の変化
2.09%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.29%
6ヶ月の変化
-46.77%
1年の変化
-52.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K