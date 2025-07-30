통화 / PTLO
PTLO: Portillo's Inc - Class A
6.34 USD 0.01 (0.16%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PTLO 환율이 오늘 -0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.25이고 고가는 6.52이었습니다.
Portillo's Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.25 6.52
년간 변동
6.00 15.77
- 이전 종가
- 6.35
- 시가
- 6.37
- Bid
- 6.34
- Ask
- 6.64
- 저가
- 6.25
- 고가
- 6.52
- 볼륨
- 3.745 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.16%
- 월 변동
- -9.43%
- 6개월 변동
- -46.86%
- 년간 변동율
- -52.65%
20 9월, 토요일