PTLO: Portillo's Inc - Class A
6.41 USD 0.06 (0.94%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PTLO hat sich für heute um 0.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Portillo's Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
6.25 6.42
Jahresspanne
6.00 15.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.35
- Eröffnung
- 6.37
- Bid
- 6.41
- Ask
- 6.71
- Tief
- 6.25
- Hoch
- 6.42
- Volumen
- 1.130 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.94%
- Monatsänderung
- -8.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -46.27%
- Jahresänderung
- -52.13%
