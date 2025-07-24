Currencies / PTLO
PTLO: Portillo's Inc - Class A
6.22 USD 0.16 (2.64%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PTLO exchange rate has changed by 2.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.02 and at a high of 6.26.
Follow Portillo's Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PTLO News
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Explode In Q3 - Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Jefferies lowers Portillo’s stock price target to $10 from $12, maintains Buy rating
- Portillo’s at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Reset Amid Challenges
- Portillo’s stock remains a Buy at BofA as growth slows to improve FCF
- William Blair reiterates Outperform rating on Portillo’s stock
- Stephens maintains Equal Weight on Portillo’s stock amid strategic reset
- Portillo’s stock falls after cutting 2025 outlook on industry headwinds
- Portillo’s appoints Denise Lauer as chief marketing officer
- Portillo’s appoints Denise Lauer as new chief marketing officer
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- Portillo's: Insiders Are Eating Their Own Cooking -- Is It Time To Buy The Dip? (NASDAQ:PTLO)
- Can $1,000 in Portillo's Stock Turn Into $5,000 by 2030?
- Restaurant Stocks Slip After CAVA's Sales Growth Falls Short of Forecasts
- UBS lowers Portillo’s stock price target to $9 on weaker new store sales
- Earnings call transcript: Portillo’s Q2 2025 results miss forecasts, stock drops
- Portillo’s earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Portillo’s Q2 2025 slides reveal slowing growth amid aggressive expansion plans
- Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Portillo’s shares tumble as revenue growth forecast slashed
- McDonald's (MCD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Will Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Chipotle Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates, Stock Down
Daily Range
6.02 6.26
Year Range
6.00 15.77
- Previous Close
- 6.06
- Open
- 6.07
- Bid
- 6.22
- Ask
- 6.52
- Low
- 6.02
- High
- 6.26
- Volume
- 4.408 K
- Daily Change
- 2.64%
- Month Change
- -11.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -47.86%
- Year Change
- -53.55%
