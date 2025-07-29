货币 / PTLO
PTLO: Portillo's Inc - Class A
6.39 USD 0.17 (2.73%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PTLO汇率已更改2.73%。当日，交易品种以低点6.19和高点6.49进行交易。
关注Portillo's Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PTLO新闻
日范围
6.19 6.49
年范围
6.00 15.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.22
- 开盘价
- 6.21
- 卖价
- 6.39
- 买价
- 6.69
- 最低价
- 6.19
- 最高价
- 6.49
- 交易量
- 2.200 K
- 日变化
- 2.73%
- 月变化
- -8.71%
- 6个月变化
- -46.44%
- 年变化
- -52.28%
