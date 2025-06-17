通貨 / PRCT
PRCT: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
38.03 USD 0.75 (2.01%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRCTの今日の為替レートは、2.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.06の安値と38.41の高値で取引されました。
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
37.06 38.41
1年のレンジ
36.90 103.81
- 以前の終値
- 37.28
- 始値
- 37.68
- 買値
- 38.03
- 買値
- 38.33
- 安値
- 37.06
- 高値
- 38.41
- 出来高
- 2.180 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -34.43%
- 1年の変化
- -52.15%
