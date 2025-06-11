Currencies / PRCT
PRCT: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
39.03 USD 1.03 (2.71%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRCT exchange rate has changed by 2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.87 and at a high of 39.54.
Follow PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PRCT News
- ISRG Stock Down More than 13% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Procept Biorobotics stock hits 52-week low at 37.07 USD
- Procept BioRobotics stock upgraded by Oppenheimer on attractive risk-reward
- SP Platform's 88% Procedure Growth: The Next Frontier for ISRG?
- Wall Street short sellers have been crushed in 2025. Better days might be coming.
- Procept BioRobotics: Increasing Average Selling Price, Initiate At Buy (NASDAQ:PRCT)
- Wells Fargo lowers Procept BioRobotics stock price target on delayed system replacements
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Procept Biorobotics earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Procept Biorobotics stock hits 52-week low at 47.0 USD
- PRCT shares drop 41% after InvestingPro’s overvaluation warning proves accurate
- AxoGen (AXGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Si-Bone (SIBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Envoy Medical, Inc. (COCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Will PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Procept Biorobotics stock falls after CEO succession announcement
- Larry Wood to join PROCEPT BioRobotics as CEO, company reports 48% revenue growth
- Procept BioRobotics stock maintains Buy rating at BofA despite Medicare cuts
- Oppenheimer initiates coverage on Procept BioRobotics stock with Perform rating
- Procept BioRobotics stock maintains buy rating at Truist on utilization trends
- Procept BioRobotics at 2025 Truist Conference: Strategic Growth Path
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
37.87 39.54
Year Range
36.90 103.81
- Previous Close
- 38.00
- Open
- 37.89
- Bid
- 39.03
- Ask
- 39.33
- Low
- 37.87
- High
- 39.54
- Volume
- 1.930 K
- Daily Change
- 2.71%
- Month Change
- -7.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.71%
- Year Change
- -50.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%