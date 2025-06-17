Währungen / PRCT
PRCT: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
38.03 USD 0.75 (2.01%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PRCT hat sich für heute um 2.01% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PRCT News
Tagesspanne
37.06 38.41
Jahresspanne
36.90 103.81
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 37.28
- Eröffnung
- 37.68
- Bid
- 38.03
- Ask
- 38.33
- Tief
- 37.06
- Hoch
- 38.41
- Volumen
- 2.180 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.01%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.39%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -34.43%
- Jahresänderung
- -52.15%
