KurseKategorien
Währungen / PRCT
Zurück zum Aktien

PRCT: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

38.03 USD 0.75 (2.01%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PRCT hat sich für heute um 2.01% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRCT News

Tagesspanne
37.06 38.41
Jahresspanne
36.90 103.81
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
37.28
Eröffnung
37.68
Bid
38.03
Ask
38.33
Tief
37.06
Hoch
38.41
Volumen
2.180 K
Tagesänderung
2.01%
Monatsänderung
-9.39%
6-Monatsänderung
-34.43%
Jahresänderung
-52.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K