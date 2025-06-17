货币 / PRCT
PRCT: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
38.23 USD 1.34 (3.39%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRCT汇率已更改-3.39%。当日，交易品种以低点38.07和高点40.10进行交易。
关注PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PRCT新闻
- ISRG Stock Down More than 13% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Procept Biorobotics股票触及52周低点37.07美元
- Procept Biorobotics stock hits 52-week low at 37.07 USD
- Procept BioRobotics stock upgraded by Oppenheimer on attractive risk-reward
- SP Platform's 88% Procedure Growth: The Next Frontier for ISRG?
- Wall Street short sellers have been crushed in 2025. Better days might be coming.
- Procept BioRobotics: Increasing Average Selling Price, Initiate At Buy (NASDAQ:PRCT)
- Wells Fargo lowers Procept BioRobotics stock price target on delayed system replacements
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Procept Biorobotics earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Procept Biorobotics stock hits 52-week low at 47.0 USD
- PRCT shares drop 41% after InvestingPro’s overvaluation warning proves accurate
- AxoGen (AXGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Si-Bone (SIBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Envoy Medical, Inc. (COCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Will PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Procept Biorobotics stock falls after CEO succession announcement
- Larry Wood to join PROCEPT BioRobotics as CEO, company reports 48% revenue growth
- Procept BioRobotics stock maintains Buy rating at BofA despite Medicare cuts
- Oppenheimer initiates coverage on Procept BioRobotics stock with Perform rating
- Procept BioRobotics stock maintains buy rating at Truist on utilization trends
- Procept BioRobotics at 2025 Truist Conference: Strategic Growth Path
日范围
38.07 40.10
年范围
36.90 103.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.57
- 开盘价
- 39.51
- 卖价
- 38.23
- 买价
- 38.53
- 最低价
- 38.07
- 最高价
- 40.10
- 交易量
- 992
- 日变化
- -3.39%
- 月变化
- -8.91%
- 6个月变化
- -34.09%
- 年变化
- -51.90%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值