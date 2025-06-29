Devises / PRCT
PRCT: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
37.39 USD 0.64 (1.68%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PRCT a changé de -1.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 36.75 et à un maximum de 38.22.
Suivez la dynamique PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
PRCT Nouvelles
- L’action de Procept Biorobotics atteint son plus bas niveau sur 52 semaines à 36,88 USD
- ISRG Stock Down More than 13% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- L’action Procept Biorobotics atteint son plus bas niveau sur 52 semaines à 37,07 USD
- Procept BioRobotics stock upgraded by Oppenheimer on attractive risk-reward
- SP Platform's 88% Procedure Growth: The Next Frontier for ISRG?
- Wall Street short sellers have been crushed in 2025. Better days might be coming.
- Procept BioRobotics: Increasing Average Selling Price, Initiate At Buy (NASDAQ:PRCT)
- Wells Fargo lowers Procept BioRobotics stock price target on delayed system replacements
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Procept Biorobotics earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- PRCT shares drop 41% after InvestingPro’s overvaluation warning proves accurate
- Will PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Procept Biorobotics stock falls after CEO succession announcement
- Larry Wood to join PROCEPT BioRobotics as CEO, company reports 48% revenue growth
- Procept BioRobotics stock maintains Buy rating at BofA despite Medicare cuts
- Oppenheimer initiates coverage on Procept BioRobotics stock with Perform rating
Range quotidien
36.75 38.22
Range Annuel
36.75 103.81
- 38.03
- 38.22
- 37.39
- 37.69
- 36.75
- 38.22
- 2.251 K
- -1.68%
- -10.91%
- -35.53%
- -52.96%
20 septembre, samedi