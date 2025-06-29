CotationsSections
Devises / PRCT
PRCT: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

37.39 USD 0.64 (1.68%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PRCT a changé de -1.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 36.75 et à un maximum de 38.22.

Suivez la dynamique PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
36.75 38.22
Range Annuel
36.75 103.81
Clôture Précédente
38.03
Ouverture
38.22
Bid
37.39
Ask
37.69
Plus Bas
36.75
Plus Haut
38.22
Volume
2.251 K
Changement quotidien
-1.68%
Changement Mensuel
-10.91%
Changement à 6 Mois
-35.53%
Changement Annuel
-52.96%
20 septembre, samedi