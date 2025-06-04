通貨 / PRAX
PRAX: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc
45.23 USD 1.20 (2.73%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRAXの今日の為替レートは、2.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.03の安値と47.98の高値で取引されました。
Praxis Precision Medicines Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRAX News
- パイパー・サンドラー、プラクシス・プレシジョン・メディシンズの「オーバーウェイト」評価を維持
- Praxis Precision Medicines stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Praxis Precision Medicines ends ATM agreement with Jefferies, initiates new $250 million program with TD Cowen
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Praxis Precision Medicines stock
- Praxis Precision Medicines stock holds Buy rating at TD Cowen on promising seizure data
- Praxis: Positive 8-Week Radiant Study Data Leads To Other Expected Catalysts
- Praxis Precision Medicines stock price target raised by Wedbush to $33
- Guggenheim raises Praxis Precision Medicines stock price target on positive seizure drug data
- What's Going On With Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Monday? - Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX)
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRAX)
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Praxis (PRAX) Q2 Loss Widens 90%
- Praxis Precision Q3 2025 slides: RADIANT study reveals promising epilepsy results
- Praxis Precision Medicines stock soars after positive epilepsy drug results
- Praxis Precision Medicines stock gets BTD for relutrigine, H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy
- FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to Praxis’ relutrigine for pediatric epilepsy
- FDA grants breakthrough therapy status to Praxis’s relutrigine
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/15/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Praxis Precision Medicines stock
- Acadia Emerges From Behind The Scenes With A Potential $12 Billion Opportunity
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/4/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Prax Group, Owner of Lindsey Oil Refinery, Enters Insolvency - report
- Harbor Health Care ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:MEDI)
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
1日のレンジ
45.03 47.98
1年のレンジ
26.70 91.83
- 以前の終値
- 44.03
- 始値
- 45.53
- 買値
- 45.23
- 買値
- 45.53
- 安値
- 45.03
- 高値
- 47.98
- 出来高
- 1.032 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.81%
- 1年の変化
- -21.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K