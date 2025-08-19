通貨 / PLYM
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc
22.00 USD 0.09 (0.41%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLYMの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.85の安値と22.06の高値で取引されました。
Plymouth Industrial REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLYM News
- Dream Industrial REIT: Miss This Monthly Dividend Payer And Regret It Later (DREUF)
- Digital Realty Stock Rallies 17% in Six Months: Will This Trend Last?
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- プリマス・インダストリアルREIT、1株あたり0.24ドルの四半期配当を発表
- Plymouth Industrial REIT declares quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Gladstone Commercial Executes Extension Lease With JBT Marel
- Terreno Realty Expands Footprint With $194.3M Acquisitions
- PDM Secures Over 500K Square Feet of Leases in Third Quarter to Date
- Vornado Acquires 623 Fifth Avenue Condominium Office for $218M
- Terreno Realty Announces Leases in Seattle, Sees Healthy Demand
- Is it Wise to Retain Iron Mountain Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- American Tower Stock Rises 11.2% YTD: Will it Continue to Rise?
- Alexandria Stock Gains 19.3% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Continue?
- Four Corners Continues Its Acquisition Spree to Boost Portfolio
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Highwoods Concludes Acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage
- Plymouth Industrial REIT stock price target raised to $24 by BMO Capital
- Plymouth Rises 47% on Receiving Acquisition Proposal From Sixth Street
- Citizens JMP downgrades Plymouth Industrial REIT stock rating as Sixth Street proposes acquisition
- Palantir, AMD Slide as Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Tuesday Trading
- Nasdaq Down Over 300 Points; Medtronic Posts Upbeat Earnings - Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Palantir, Home Depot Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
1日のレンジ
21.85 22.06
1年のレンジ
12.71 22.65
- 以前の終値
- 21.91
- 始値
- 21.93
- 買値
- 22.00
- 買値
- 22.30
- 安値
- 21.85
- 高値
- 22.06
- 出来高
- 1.112 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.31%
- 1年の変化
- -2.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K