PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc

22.00 USD 0.09 (0.41%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PLYMの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.85の安値と22.06の高値で取引されました。

Plymouth Industrial REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.85 22.06
1年のレンジ
12.71 22.65
以前の終値
21.91
始値
21.93
買値
22.00
買値
22.30
安値
21.85
高値
22.06
出来高
1.112 K
1日の変化
0.41%
1ヶ月の変化
1.80%
6ヶ月の変化
34.31%
1年の変化
-2.57%
