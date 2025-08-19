QuotazioniSezioni
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc

22.04 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLYM ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.92 e ad un massimo di 22.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.92 22.07
Intervallo Annuale
12.71 22.65
Chiusura Precedente
22.00
Apertura
21.94
Bid
22.04
Ask
22.34
Minimo
21.92
Massimo
22.07
Volume
1.417 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.18%
Variazione Mensile
1.99%
Variazione Semestrale
34.55%
Variazione Annuale
-2.39%
20 settembre, sabato