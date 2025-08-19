Valute / PLYM
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc
22.04 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLYM ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.92 e ad un massimo di 22.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.92 22.07
Intervallo Annuale
12.71 22.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.00
- Apertura
- 21.94
- Bid
- 22.04
- Ask
- 22.34
- Minimo
- 21.92
- Massimo
- 22.07
- Volume
- 1.417 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.39%
20 settembre, sabato