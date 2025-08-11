Currencies / PLYM
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc
22.00 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLYM exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.91 and at a high of 22.12.
Follow Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PLYM News
Daily Range
21.91 22.12
Year Range
12.71 22.65
- Previous Close
- 22.02
- Open
- 22.02
- Bid
- 22.00
- Ask
- 22.30
- Low
- 21.91
- High
- 22.12
- Volume
- 1.334 K
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- 1.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.31%
- Year Change
- -2.57%
