PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc

22.04 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PLYM a changé de 0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 21.92 et à un maximum de 22.07.

Suivez la dynamique Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

PLYM Nouvelles

Range quotidien
21.92 22.07
Range Annuel
12.71 22.65
Clôture Précédente
22.00
Ouverture
21.94
Bid
22.04
Ask
22.34
Plus Bas
21.92
Plus Haut
22.07
Volume
1.417 K
Changement quotidien
0.18%
Changement Mensuel
1.99%
Changement à 6 Mois
34.55%
Changement Annuel
-2.39%
20 septembre, samedi