Devises / PLYM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc
22.04 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PLYM a changé de 0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 21.92 et à un maximum de 22.07.
Suivez la dynamique Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLYM Nouvelles
- Medical Properties Stock Rises 16% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Last?
- 4 Reasons to Add Welltower Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Dream Industrial REIT: Miss This Monthly Dividend Payer And Regret It Later (DREUF)
- Digital Realty Stock Rallies 17% in Six Months: Will This Trend Last?
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Plymouth Industrial REIT déclare un dividende trimestriel de 0,24$ par action
- Plymouth Industrial REIT declares quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Gladstone Commercial Executes Extension Lease With JBT Marel
- Terreno Realty Expands Footprint With $194.3M Acquisitions
- PDM Secures Over 500K Square Feet of Leases in Third Quarter to Date
- Vornado Acquires 623 Fifth Avenue Condominium Office for $218M
- Terreno Realty Announces Leases in Seattle, Sees Healthy Demand
- Is it Wise to Retain Iron Mountain Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- American Tower Stock Rises 11.2% YTD: Will it Continue to Rise?
- Alexandria Stock Gains 19.3% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Continue?
- Four Corners Continues Its Acquisition Spree to Boost Portfolio
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Highwoods Concludes Acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage
- Plymouth Industrial REIT stock price target raised to $24 by BMO Capital
- Plymouth Rises 47% on Receiving Acquisition Proposal From Sixth Street
- Citizens JMP downgrades Plymouth Industrial REIT stock rating as Sixth Street proposes acquisition
- Palantir, AMD Slide as Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Tuesday Trading
- Nasdaq Down Over 300 Points; Medtronic Posts Upbeat Earnings - Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
Range quotidien
21.92 22.07
Range Annuel
12.71 22.65
- Clôture Précédente
- 22.00
- Ouverture
- 21.94
- Bid
- 22.04
- Ask
- 22.34
- Plus Bas
- 21.92
- Plus Haut
- 22.07
- Volume
- 1.417 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.18%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.99%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 34.55%
- Changement Annuel
- -2.39%
20 septembre, samedi