货币 / PLYM
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc
22.00 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PLYM汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点21.91和高点22.12进行交易。
关注Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
21.91 22.12
12.71 22.65
- 22.02
- 22.02
- 22.00
- 22.30
- 21.91
- 22.12
- 1.334 K
- -0.09%
- 1.80%
- 34.31%
- -2.57%
