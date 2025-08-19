KurseKategorien
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc

21.95 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PLYM hat sich für heute um -0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.92 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.95 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
21.92 21.95
Jahresspanne
12.71 22.65
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
22.00
Eröffnung
21.94
Bid
21.95
Ask
22.25
Tief
21.92
Hoch
21.95
Volumen
4
Tagesänderung
-0.23%
Monatsänderung
1.57%
6-Monatsänderung
34.00%
Jahresänderung
-2.79%
