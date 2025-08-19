Währungen / PLYM
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc
21.95 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PLYM hat sich für heute um -0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.92 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.95 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLYM News
- Dream Industrial REIT: Miss This Monthly Dividend Payer And Regret It Later (DREUF)
- Digital Realty Stock Rallies 17% in Six Months: Will This Trend Last?
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Plymouth Industrial REIT kündigt Quartalsdividende von 0,24 US-Dollar je Aktie an/n
- Plymouth Industrial REIT declares quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Gladstone Commercial Executes Extension Lease With JBT Marel
- Terreno Realty Expands Footprint With $194.3M Acquisitions
- PDM Secures Over 500K Square Feet of Leases in Third Quarter to Date
- Vornado Acquires 623 Fifth Avenue Condominium Office for $218M
- Terreno Realty Announces Leases in Seattle, Sees Healthy Demand
- Is it Wise to Retain Iron Mountain Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- American Tower Stock Rises 11.2% YTD: Will it Continue to Rise?
- Alexandria Stock Gains 19.3% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Continue?
- Four Corners Continues Its Acquisition Spree to Boost Portfolio
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Highwoods Concludes Acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage
- Plymouth Industrial REIT stock price target raised to $24 by BMO Capital
- Plymouth Rises 47% on Receiving Acquisition Proposal From Sixth Street
- Citizens JMP downgrades Plymouth Industrial REIT stock rating as Sixth Street proposes acquisition
- Palantir, AMD Slide as Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Tuesday Trading
- Nasdaq Down Over 300 Points; Medtronic Posts Upbeat Earnings - Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Palantir, Home Depot Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
Tagesspanne
21.92 21.95
Jahresspanne
12.71 22.65
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 22.00
- Eröffnung
- 21.94
- Bid
- 21.95
- Ask
- 22.25
- Tief
- 21.92
- Hoch
- 21.95
- Volumen
- 4
- Tagesänderung
- -0.23%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 34.00%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K