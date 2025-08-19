통화 / PLYM
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PLYM: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc
22.04 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLYM 환율이 오늘 0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.92이고 고가는 22.07이었습니다.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLYM News
- Medical Properties Stock Rises 16% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Last?
- 4 Reasons to Add Welltower Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Dream Industrial REIT: Miss This Monthly Dividend Payer And Regret It Later (DREUF)
- Digital Realty Stock Rallies 17% in Six Months: Will This Trend Last?
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- 플리머스 산업 REIT, 주당 0.24달러 분기 배당 발표
- Plymouth Industrial REIT declares quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Gladstone Commercial Executes Extension Lease With JBT Marel
- Terreno Realty Expands Footprint With $194.3M Acquisitions
- PDM Secures Over 500K Square Feet of Leases in Third Quarter to Date
- Vornado Acquires 623 Fifth Avenue Condominium Office for $218M
- Terreno Realty Announces Leases in Seattle, Sees Healthy Demand
- Is it Wise to Retain Iron Mountain Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- American Tower Stock Rises 11.2% YTD: Will it Continue to Rise?
- Alexandria Stock Gains 19.3% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Continue?
- Four Corners Continues Its Acquisition Spree to Boost Portfolio
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Highwoods Concludes Acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage
- Plymouth Industrial REIT stock price target raised to $24 by BMO Capital
- Plymouth Rises 47% on Receiving Acquisition Proposal From Sixth Street
- Citizens JMP downgrades Plymouth Industrial REIT stock rating as Sixth Street proposes acquisition
- Palantir, AMD Slide as Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Tuesday Trading
- Nasdaq Down Over 300 Points; Medtronic Posts Upbeat Earnings - Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
일일 변동 비율
21.92 22.07
년간 변동
12.71 22.65
- 이전 종가
- 22.00
- 시가
- 21.94
- Bid
- 22.04
- Ask
- 22.34
- 저가
- 21.92
- 고가
- 22.07
- 볼륨
- 1.417 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.18%
- 월 변동
- 1.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 34.55%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.39%
20 9월, 토요일