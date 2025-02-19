通貨 / PLXS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PLXS: Plexus Corp
142.76 USD 4.50 (3.25%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLXSの今日の為替レートは、3.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.16の安値と143.48の高値で取引されました。
Plexus Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLXS News
- Why Plexus (PLXS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Plexus: Pipeline Underscores The Growth Potential Amid Short-Term Headwinds (NASDAQ:PLXS)
- Why Is Celestica (CLS) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Plexus (PLXS) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Plexus CEO Kelsey sells $188,445 in shares
- Nasdaq To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Imax (NYSE:IMAX)
- Plexus stock price target lowered to $158 by Needham on mixed outlook
- Plexus stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- Plexus stock price target lowered to $140 by Stifel on mixed outlook
- Flex and Plexus shares fall as Raymond James analyzes IT supply chain
- Plexus' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss Marginally
- Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
- Plexus earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Plexus Q3 2025 slides: revenue tops $1 billion as operating margin hits 6% target
- Implied Volatility Surging for Plexus Stock Options
- Plexus stock expected to show EPS growth in Q3:F25, Sidoti maintains Neutral
- Stifel maintains Plexus stock Hold rating with $145 price target
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- **Benchmark maintains buy rating and $160 target on Plexus stock**
- Plexus Issues Fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report
- Plexus CEO Todd Kelsey sells $393,350 in stock
- AT&T To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
1日のレンジ
139.16 143.48
1年のレンジ
103.43 172.90
- 以前の終値
- 138.26
- 始値
- 139.58
- 買値
- 142.76
- 買値
- 143.06
- 安値
- 139.16
- 高値
- 143.48
- 出来高
- 333
- 1日の変化
- 3.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.41%
- 1年の変化
- 5.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K