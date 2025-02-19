クォートセクション
通貨 / PLXS
PLXS: Plexus Corp

142.76 USD 4.50 (3.25%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PLXSの今日の為替レートは、3.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.16の安値と143.48の高値で取引されました。

Plexus Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
139.16 143.48
1年のレンジ
103.43 172.90
以前の終値
138.26
始値
139.58
買値
142.76
買値
143.06
安値
139.16
高値
143.48
出来高
333
1日の変化
3.25%
1ヶ月の変化
6.11%
6ヶ月の変化
12.41%
1年の変化
5.09%
