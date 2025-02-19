Currencies / PLXS
PLXS: Plexus Corp
136.41 USD 1.10 (0.80%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLXS exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 135.46 and at a high of 137.80.
Follow Plexus Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
135.46 137.80
Year Range
103.43 172.90
- Previous Close
- 137.51
- Open
- 137.55
- Bid
- 136.41
- Ask
- 136.71
- Low
- 135.46
- High
- 137.80
- Volume
- 172
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- 1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.41%
- Year Change
- 0.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%