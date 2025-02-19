통화 / PLXS
PLXS: Plexus Corp
141.00 USD 1.76 (1.23%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLXS 환율이 오늘 -1.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 138.93이고 고가는 142.93이었습니다.
Plexus Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PLXS News
일일 변동 비율
138.93 142.93
년간 변동
103.43 172.90
- 이전 종가
- 142.76
- 시가
- 142.93
- Bid
- 141.00
- Ask
- 141.30
- 저가
- 138.93
- 고가
- 142.93
- 볼륨
- 474
- 일일 변동
- -1.23%
- 월 변동
- 4.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.79%
20 9월, 토요일