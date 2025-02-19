CotizacionesSecciones
PLXS: Plexus Corp

138.26 USD 0.64 (0.47%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PLXS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 136.94, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 140.12.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Plexus Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
136.94 140.12
Rango anual
103.43 172.90
Cierres anteriores
137.62
Open
137.90
Bid
138.26
Ask
138.56
Low
136.94
High
140.12
Volumen
428
Cambio diario
0.47%
Cambio mensual
2.76%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.87%
Cambio anual
1.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B