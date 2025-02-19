Divisas / PLXS
PLXS: Plexus Corp
138.26 USD 0.64 (0.47%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PLXS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 136.94, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 140.12.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Plexus Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
136.94 140.12
Rango anual
103.43 172.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 137.62
- Open
- 137.90
- Bid
- 138.26
- Ask
- 138.56
- Low
- 136.94
- High
- 140.12
- Volumen
- 428
- Cambio diario
- 0.47%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.76%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.87%
- Cambio anual
- 1.77%
