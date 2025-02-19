Valute / PLXS
PLXS: Plexus Corp
141.00 USD 1.76 (1.23%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLXS ha avuto una variazione del -1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 138.93 e ad un massimo di 142.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Plexus Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PLXS News
- Why Plexus (PLXS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Plexus: Pipeline Underscores The Growth Potential Amid Short-Term Headwinds (NASDAQ:PLXS)
- Why Is Celestica (CLS) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Plexus (PLXS) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Plexus CEO Kelsey sells $188,445 in shares
- Nasdaq To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Imax (NYSE:IMAX)
- Plexus stock price target lowered to $158 by Needham on mixed outlook
- Plexus stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- Plexus stock price target lowered to $140 by Stifel on mixed outlook
- Flex and Plexus shares fall as Raymond James analyzes IT supply chain
- Plexus' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss Marginally
- Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
- Plexus earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Plexus Q3 2025 slides: revenue tops $1 billion as operating margin hits 6% target
- Implied Volatility Surging for Plexus Stock Options
- Plexus stock expected to show EPS growth in Q3:F25, Sidoti maintains Neutral
- Stifel maintains Plexus stock Hold rating with $145 price target
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- **Benchmark maintains buy rating and $160 target on Plexus stock**
- Plexus Issues Fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report
- Plexus CEO Todd Kelsey sells $393,350 in stock
- AT&T To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
138.93 142.93
Intervallo Annuale
103.43 172.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 142.76
- Apertura
- 142.93
- Bid
- 141.00
- Ask
- 141.30
- Minimo
- 138.93
- Massimo
- 142.93
- Volume
- 474
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.79%
20 settembre, sabato