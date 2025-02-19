货币 / PLXS
PLXS: Plexus Corp
138.52 USD 0.90 (0.65%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PLXS汇率已更改0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点136.94和高点138.97进行交易。
关注Plexus Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLXS新闻
- Why Plexus (PLXS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Plexus: Pipeline Underscores The Growth Potential Amid Short-Term Headwinds (NASDAQ:PLXS)
- Why Is Celestica (CLS) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Plexus (PLXS) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Plexus CEO Kelsey sells $188,445 in shares
- Nasdaq To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Imax (NYSE:IMAX)
- Plexus stock price target lowered to $158 by Needham on mixed outlook
- Plexus stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- Plexus stock price target lowered to $140 by Stifel on mixed outlook
- Flex and Plexus shares fall as Raymond James analyzes IT supply chain
- Plexus' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss Marginally
- Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
- Plexus earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Plexus Q3 2025 slides: revenue tops $1 billion as operating margin hits 6% target
- Implied Volatility Surging for Plexus Stock Options
- Plexus stock expected to show EPS growth in Q3:F25, Sidoti maintains Neutral
- Stifel maintains Plexus stock Hold rating with $145 price target
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- **Benchmark maintains buy rating and $160 target on Plexus stock**
- Plexus Issues Fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report
- Plexus CEO Todd Kelsey sells $393,350 in stock
- AT&T To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
日范围
136.94 138.97
年范围
103.43 172.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 137.62
- 开盘价
- 137.90
- 卖价
- 138.52
- 买价
- 138.82
- 最低价
- 136.94
- 最高价
- 138.97
- 交易量
- 64
- 日变化
- 0.65%
- 月变化
- 2.96%
- 6个月变化
- 9.07%
- 年变化
- 1.97%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值