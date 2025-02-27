通貨 / PLBC
PLBC: Plumas Bancorp
45.13 USD 1.80 (4.15%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLBCの今日の為替レートは、4.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.88の安値と45.33の高値で取引されました。
Plumas Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
43.88 45.33
1年のレンジ
37.69 51.33
- 以前の終値
- 43.33
- 始値
- 43.88
- 買値
- 45.13
- 買値
- 45.43
- 安値
- 43.88
- 高値
- 45.33
- 出来高
- 42
- 1日の変化
- 4.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.66%
- 1年の変化
- 10.75%
