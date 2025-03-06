通貨 / PKOH
PKOH: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp
22.91 USD 1.16 (5.33%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PKOHの今日の為替レートは、5.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.79の安値と22.96の高値で取引されました。
Park-Ohio Holdings Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PKOH News
1日のレンジ
21.79 22.96
1年のレンジ
15.52 34.16
- 以前の終値
- 21.75
- 始値
- 22.00
- 買値
- 22.91
- 買値
- 23.21
- 安値
- 21.79
- 高値
- 22.96
- 出来高
- 82
- 1日の変化
- 5.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.51%
- 1年の変化
- -25.67%
