通貨 / PKOH
PKOH: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp

22.91 USD 1.16 (5.33%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PKOHの今日の為替レートは、5.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.79の安値と22.96の高値で取引されました。

Park-Ohio Holdings Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.79 22.96
1年のレンジ
15.52 34.16
以前の終値
21.75
始値
22.00
買値
22.91
買値
23.21
安値
21.79
高値
22.96
出来高
82
1日の変化
5.33%
1ヶ月の変化
14.84%
6ヶ月の変化
6.51%
1年の変化
-25.67%
