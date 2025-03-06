Currencies / PKOH
PKOH: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp
21.64 USD 0.15 (0.69%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PKOH exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.48 and at a high of 21.79.
Follow Park-Ohio Holdings Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
21.48 21.79
Year Range
15.52 34.16
- Previous Close
- 21.79
- Open
- 21.75
- Bid
- 21.64
- Ask
- 21.94
- Low
- 21.48
- High
- 21.79
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- 8.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.60%
- Year Change
- -29.79%
