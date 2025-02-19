通貨 / PDN
PDN: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
41.40 USD 0.24 (0.58%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PDNの今日の為替レートは、-0.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.36の安値と41.48の高値で取引されました。
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
41.36 41.48
1年のレンジ
29.43 41.90
- 以前の終値
- 41.64
- 始値
- 41.48
- 買値
- 41.40
- 買値
- 41.70
- 安値
- 41.36
- 高値
- 41.48
- 出来高
- 23
- 1日の変化
- -0.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.91%
- 1年の変化
- 18.45%
21 9月, 日曜日