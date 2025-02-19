クォートセクション
PDN: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

41.40 USD 0.24 (0.58%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PDNの今日の為替レートは、-0.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.36の安値と41.48の高値で取引されました。

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
41.36 41.48
1年のレンジ
29.43 41.90
以前の終値
41.64
始値
41.48
買値
41.40
買値
41.70
安値
41.36
高値
41.48
出来高
23
1日の変化
-0.58%
1ヶ月の変化
3.47%
6ヶ月の変化
23.91%
1年の変化
18.45%
