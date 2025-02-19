Currencies / PDN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PDN: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
41.40 USD 0.24 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PDN exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.36 and at a high of 41.48.
Follow Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDN News
- How to position for APAC transition exceptionalism?
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.83%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.41%
- Uranium stocks rise as Kazatomprom cuts 2026 production forecast
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Earnings call transcript: Paladin Energy sees Q4 uranium production surge in FY25
- Paladin Energy Q4 FY2025 slides: 33% production surge amid declining uranium prices
- Macquarie turns bullish on Australian stocks; boosts tech and cyclicals
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Opinion: Want in on Trump’s newest deregulation play? These energy stocks and ETFs could deliver big gains from uranium’s surge.
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- AVDV ETF: Target Developed Market Small Cap Value With This Fund (NYSEARCA:AVDV)
- Uranium stocks extend gains as Trump signs orders to boost nuclear industry
- Australian uranium stocks surge on report Trump plans to boost nuclear power
- The Storm Before The Calm
- Australia’s Paladin Energy shares drop on retracting production guidance
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Daily Range
41.36 41.48
Year Range
29.43 41.90
- Previous Close
- 41.64
- Open
- 41.48
- Bid
- 41.40
- Ask
- 41.70
- Low
- 41.36
- High
- 41.48
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- 3.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.91%
- Year Change
- 18.45%
21 September, Sunday