QuotesSections
Currencies / PDN
Back to US Stock Market

PDN: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

41.40 USD 0.24 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PDN exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.36 and at a high of 41.48.

Follow Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PDN News

Daily Range
41.36 41.48
Year Range
29.43 41.90
Previous Close
41.64
Open
41.48
Bid
41.40
Ask
41.70
Low
41.36
High
41.48
Volume
23
Daily Change
-0.58%
Month Change
3.47%
6 Months Change
23.91%
Year Change
18.45%
21 September, Sunday