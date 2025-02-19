货币 / PDN
PDN: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
41.40 USD 0.24 (0.58%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PDN汇率已更改-0.58%。当日，交易品种以低点41.36和高点41.48进行交易。
关注Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDN新闻
- 如何布局亚太地区的能源转型优势？
- How to position for APAC transition exceptionalism?
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.83%
- 澳大利亚股市收低；截至收盘澳大利亚S&P/ASX200指数下跌0.83%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.41%
- Uranium stocks rise as Kazatomprom cuts 2026 production forecast
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Earnings call transcript: Paladin Energy sees Q4 uranium production surge in FY25
- Paladin Energy Q4 FY2025 slides: 33% production surge amid declining uranium prices
- Macquarie turns bullish on Australian stocks; boosts tech and cyclicals
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Opinion: Want in on Trump’s newest deregulation play? These energy stocks and ETFs could deliver big gains from uranium’s surge.
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- AVDV ETF: Target Developed Market Small Cap Value With This Fund (NYSEARCA:AVDV)
- Uranium stocks extend gains as Trump signs orders to boost nuclear industry
- Australian uranium stocks surge on report Trump plans to boost nuclear power
- The Storm Before The Calm
- Australia’s Paladin Energy shares drop on retracting production guidance
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
日范围
41.36 41.48
年范围
29.43 41.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.64
- 开盘价
- 41.48
- 卖价
- 41.40
- 买价
- 41.70
- 最低价
- 41.36
- 最高价
- 41.48
- 交易量
- 23
- 日变化
- -0.58%
- 月变化
- 3.47%
- 6个月变化
- 23.91%
- 年变化
- 18.45%
21 九月, 星期日