ORN: Orion Group Holdings Inc Common
8.12 USD 0.25 (3.18%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ORNの今日の為替レートは、3.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.78の安値と8.31の高値で取引されました。
Orion Group Holdings Inc Commonダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
7.78 8.31
1年のレンジ
4.64 9.95
- 以前の終値
- 7.87
- 始値
- 7.88
- 買値
- 8.12
- 買値
- 8.42
- 安値
- 7.78
- 高値
- 8.31
- 出来高
- 783
- 1日の変化
- 3.18%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 54.67%
- 1年の変化
- 41.22%
