通貨 / ORN
ORN: Orion Group Holdings Inc Common

8.12 USD 0.25 (3.18%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ORNの今日の為替レートは、3.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.78の安値と8.31の高値で取引されました。

Orion Group Holdings Inc Commonダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.78 8.31
1年のレンジ
4.64 9.95
以前の終値
7.87
始値
7.88
買値
8.12
買値
8.42
安値
7.78
高値
8.31
出来高
783
1日の変化
3.18%
1ヶ月の変化
11.54%
6ヶ月の変化
54.67%
1年の変化
41.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K