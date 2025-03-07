Currencies / ORN
ORN: Orion Group Holdings Inc Common
8.03 USD 0.50 (6.64%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ORN exchange rate has changed by 6.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.73 and at a high of 8.32.
Follow Orion Group Holdings Inc Common dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORN News
- Orion Group Holdings secures $120 million in new contracts
- Orion stock soars 20% after securing over $120 million in contracts
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Orion Marine Group stock with Buy rating
- Quanta Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Lifts 2025 View
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MasTec, Dycom Industries, Primoris Services and Orion Group
- 4 Heavy Construction Stocks Benefiting From Infrastructure Upswing
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Orion Marine (ORN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Orion Marine Group (ORN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Here's Why Momentum in Orion Marine (ORN) Should Keep going
- Zacks.com featured highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, SunOpta, Gambling.com and Orion Group
- Rising Cash Flows Make These 4 Stocks Worth Choosing Now
- Buy These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Maximize Returns
- KBR stock downgraded to Neutral by UBS on government contract concerns
- Orion Group Stock: The Hard Part Begins (NYSE:ORN)
- ORYZON to Host Virtual KOL Event on July 9, 2025
- Truist reiterates KBR stock buy rating despite HomeSafe contract loss
- Orion Group Holdings Awarded $100 Million in New Contracts
- L’Oreal to acquire majority stake in British skincare brand Medik8
- Amazon, Hot IPO Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points
- Orion Group Holdings joins NYSE Texas with dual listing
- ORYZON to Provide Corporate Progress Updates at Several Events in May-June
- L’Oreal shares rise on strong Chinese sales, despite U.S. slowdown
- Orion Group Has 3 Large Markets To Service, Can They Drive Its Growth? (NYSE:ORN)
Daily Range
7.73 8.32
Year Range
4.64 9.95
- Previous Close
- 7.53
- Open
- 7.95
- Bid
- 8.03
- Ask
- 8.33
- Low
- 7.73
- High
- 8.32
- Volume
- 2.072 K
- Daily Change
- 6.64%
- Month Change
- 10.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 52.95%
- Year Change
- 39.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%