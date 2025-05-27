통화 / ORN
ORN: Orion Group Holdings Inc Common
8.07 USD 0.05 (0.62%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ORN 환율이 오늘 -0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.00이고 고가는 8.28이었습니다.
Orion Group Holdings Inc Common 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.00 8.28
년간 변동
4.64 9.95
- 이전 종가
- 8.12
- 시가
- 8.13
- Bid
- 8.07
- Ask
- 8.37
- 저가
- 8.00
- 고가
- 8.28
- 볼륨
- 756
- 일일 변동
- -0.62%
- 월 변동
- 10.85%
- 6개월 변동
- 53.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 40.35%
20 9월, 토요일