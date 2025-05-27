QuotazioniSezioni
ORN: Orion Group Holdings Inc Common

8.07 USD 0.05 (0.62%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ORN ha avuto una variazione del -0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.00 e ad un massimo di 8.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Orion Group Holdings Inc Common. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.00 8.28
Intervallo Annuale
4.64 9.95
Chiusura Precedente
8.12
Apertura
8.13
Bid
8.07
Ask
8.37
Minimo
8.00
Massimo
8.28
Volume
756
Variazione giornaliera
-0.62%
Variazione Mensile
10.85%
Variazione Semestrale
53.71%
Variazione Annuale
40.35%
