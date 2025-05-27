Valute / ORN
ORN: Orion Group Holdings Inc Common
8.07 USD 0.05 (0.62%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ORN ha avuto una variazione del -0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.00 e ad un massimo di 8.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Orion Group Holdings Inc Common. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ORN News
- Australia’s Orion Minerals signs deal with Glencore unit for up to $250 million funding
- Orion Group Holdings secures $120 million in new contracts
- Il titolo Orion sale del 20% dopo aver ottenuto contratti per oltre 120 milioni
- Orion stock soars 20% after securing over $120 million in contracts
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Orion Marine Group stock with Buy rating
- Quanta Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Lifts 2025 View
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MasTec, Dycom Industries, Primoris Services and Orion Group
- 4 Heavy Construction Stocks Benefiting From Infrastructure Upswing
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Orion Marine (ORN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Orion Marine Group (ORN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Here's Why Momentum in Orion Marine (ORN) Should Keep going
- Zacks.com featured highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, SunOpta, Gambling.com and Orion Group
- Rising Cash Flows Make These 4 Stocks Worth Choosing Now
- Buy These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Maximize Returns
- KBR stock downgraded to Neutral by UBS on government contract concerns
- Orion Group Stock: The Hard Part Begins (NYSE:ORN)
- ORYZON to Host Virtual KOL Event on July 9, 2025
- Truist reiterates KBR stock buy rating despite HomeSafe contract loss
- Orion Group Holdings Awarded $100 Million in New Contracts
- L’Oreal to acquire majority stake in British skincare brand Medik8
- Amazon, Hot IPO Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points
- Orion Group Holdings joins NYSE Texas with dual listing
- ORYZON to Provide Corporate Progress Updates at Several Events in May-June
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.00 8.28
Intervallo Annuale
4.64 9.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.12
- Apertura
- 8.13
- Bid
- 8.07
- Ask
- 8.37
- Minimo
- 8.00
- Massimo
- 8.28
- Volume
- 756
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 53.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 40.35%
21 settembre, domenica