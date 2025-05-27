货币 / ORN
ORN: Orion Group Holdings Inc Common
7.87 USD 0.16 (1.99%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ORN汇率已更改-1.99%。当日，交易品种以低点7.87和高点8.39进行交易。
关注Orion Group Holdings Inc Common动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORN新闻
- Australia’s Orion Minerals signs deal with Glencore unit for up to $250 million funding
- Orion Group Holdings secures $120 million in new contracts
- Orion集团股价在获得超过1.2亿美元合同后飙升20%
- Orion stock soars 20% after securing over $120 million in contracts
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Orion Marine Group stock with Buy rating
- Quanta Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Lifts 2025 View
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MasTec, Dycom Industries, Primoris Services and Orion Group
- 4 Heavy Construction Stocks Benefiting From Infrastructure Upswing
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Orion Marine (ORN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Orion Marine Group (ORN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Here's Why Momentum in Orion Marine (ORN) Should Keep going
- Zacks.com featured highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, SunOpta, Gambling.com and Orion Group
- Rising Cash Flows Make These 4 Stocks Worth Choosing Now
- Buy These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Maximize Returns
- KBR stock downgraded to Neutral by UBS on government contract concerns
- Orion Group Stock: The Hard Part Begins (NYSE:ORN)
- ORYZON to Host Virtual KOL Event on July 9, 2025
- Truist reiterates KBR stock buy rating despite HomeSafe contract loss
- Orion Group Holdings Awarded $100 Million in New Contracts
- L’Oreal to acquire majority stake in British skincare brand Medik8
- Amazon, Hot IPO Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points
- Orion Group Holdings joins NYSE Texas with dual listing
- ORYZON to Provide Corporate Progress Updates at Several Events in May-June
日范围
7.87 8.39
年范围
4.64 9.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.03
- 开盘价
- 8.05
- 卖价
- 7.87
- 买价
- 8.17
- 最低价
- 7.87
- 最高价
- 8.39
- 交易量
- 850
- 日变化
- -1.99%
- 月变化
- 8.10%
- 6个月变化
- 49.90%
- 年变化
- 36.87%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值