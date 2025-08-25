通貨 / ON
ON: ON Semiconductor Corporation
51.83 USD 2.03 (4.08%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ONの今日の為替レートは、4.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.67の安値と52.61の高値で取引されました。
ON Semiconductor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ON News
- PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp.が合併期限延長のため4,770.70ドルを預託
- ロイズ・バンキング・グループ、デジタルバンキング向けにブロードコムとの提携を拡大
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a Trending Stock
- ブロードコム（AVGO）CEOのタン・ホック・Eが5000万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Broadcom (AVGO) CEO Tan Hock E sells $50m in shares
- 中国の関税調査がアナログチップ市場の力学を変える可能性：バーンスタイン
- China’s tariff investigation could shift analog chip market dynamics: Bernstein
- 中国が米国チップ調査を開始、半導体株が下落
- Semiconductor stocks fall after China launches US chip probes
- ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- COHR Soars 57% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- 1 Growth Stock Down 24% to Buy Right Now
- ON Semiconductor: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Upside Keeps Me Buying (NASDAQ:ON)
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up 26% in 6 Months: Hold or Book Profits?
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Semiconductor Corporation
- ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- OnSemi at Deutsche Bank’s 2025 Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference Call (Transcript)
- Is Trending Stock ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) a Buy Now?
- Automotive semiconductor cycle gains momentum, UBS reiterates positive stance
- Aehr Test Systems: Narrative Has Shifted To AI (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:AEHR)
- NVTS Targets AI Data Centers: Can it Capitalize on the 800-Volt Shift?
1日のレンジ
50.67 52.61
1年のレンジ
31.04 75.97
- 以前の終値
- 49.80
- 始値
- 51.40
- 買値
- 51.83
- 買値
- 52.13
- 安値
- 50.67
- 高値
- 52.61
- 出来高
- 22.358 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.94%
- 1年の変化
- -28.30%
