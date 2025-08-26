货币 / ON
ON: ON Semiconductor Corporation
49.69 USD 0.13 (0.26%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ON汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点49.20和高点49.77进行交易。
关注ON Semiconductor Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
49.20 49.77
年范围
31.04 75.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 49.56
- 开盘价
- 49.59
- 卖价
- 49.69
- 买价
- 49.99
- 最低价
- 49.20
- 最高价
- 49.77
- 交易量
- 1.380 K
- 日变化
- 0.26%
- 月变化
- 3.28%
- 6个月变化
- 22.66%
- 年变化
- -31.26%
