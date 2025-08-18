クォートセクション
通貨 / NWSA
NWSA: News Corporation - Class A

30.45 USD 0.22 (0.73%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NWSAの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.09の安値と30.73の高値で取引されました。

News Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
30.09 30.73
1年のレンジ
23.38 30.75
以前の終値
30.23
始値
30.32
買値
30.45
買値
30.75
安値
30.09
高値
30.73
出来高
6.129 K
1日の変化
0.73%
1ヶ月の変化
4.68%
6ヶ月の変化
12.65%
1年の変化
14.43%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K