NWSA: News Corporation - Class A
30.45 USD 0.22 (0.73%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NWSAの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.09の安値と30.73の高値で取引されました。
News Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NWSA News
- MetaがAIコンテンツライセンス契約でメディア企業と協議中―報道
- Meta in talks with media firms for AI content licensing - report
- Trump Slaps A $15 Billion Defamation, Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times - News (NASDAQ:NWSA), News (NASDAQ:NWS)
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- ニュース・コープ、A株とB株を12億7000万ドルで売却
- News Corp trusts sell class A and B shares for $1.27 billion
- FOX, NWSA: Lachlan Murdoch Secures Control of Family Media Empire in $3.3B Deal - TipRanks.com
1日のレンジ
30.09 30.73
1年のレンジ
23.38 30.75
- 以前の終値
- 30.23
- 始値
- 30.32
- 買値
- 30.45
- 買値
- 30.75
- 安値
- 30.09
- 高値
- 30.73
- 出来高
- 6.129 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.65%
- 1年の変化
- 14.43%
