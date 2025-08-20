QuotazioniSezioni
NWSA
NWSA: News Corporation - Class A

30.62 USD 0.17 (0.56%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NWSA ha avuto una variazione del 0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.38 e ad un massimo di 30.86.

Segui le dinamiche di News Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.38 30.86
Intervallo Annuale
23.38 30.86
Chiusura Precedente
30.45
Apertura
30.52
Bid
30.62
Ask
30.92
Minimo
30.38
Massimo
30.86
Volume
7.483 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.56%
Variazione Mensile
5.26%
Variazione Semestrale
13.28%
Variazione Annuale
15.07%
20 settembre, sabato